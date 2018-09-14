Pair of thieves leave empty handed after a botched burglary

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two thieves who were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a North Lauderdale home.

According to officials, they repeatedly tried to shatter an impact-resistant window with a large paver. However, after 16 attempts to smash their way in, they gave up and ran off.

The attempted burglary happened back in July.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

