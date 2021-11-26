MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of bald eagles provided a Thanksgiving Day gift at a South Florida zoo.

Zoo Miami, in collaboration with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation, announced that a pair of bald eagles that have been the subject of their “eagle cam” have produced an egg, Thursday.

Rita, and her partner Ron, lost one of their previous eggs in a storm.

The zoo said bald eagles usually lay two eggs, so everybody is watching and waiting.

If all goes well, these eggs will hatch between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

