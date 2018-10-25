Pair of crooks seen stealing $75,000 generator in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a pair of thieves caught on camera stealing an expensive generator in Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing two men stealing the generator.

In the footage, you can see the duo entering the property and driving off with a generator hitched to their pickup truck.

Deputies said the theft happened near the Florida Turnpike, just off of Wiles Road.

Detectives estimate the generator to be valued at $75,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

