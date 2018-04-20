Package with graduation gear stolen from Fort Lauderdale porch

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a crook who was caught on camera stealing a package filled with graduation essentials from a Fort Lauderdale home.

A mail carrier dropped off the package at the home, located along Northwest Eighth Avenue and Second Street, on Friday — moments before a porch pirate snatched it up.

The subject could be seen on surveillance walking to the front of the house and grabbing the package. It contained a new pair of shoes and a tassel the homeowner’s daughter’s graduation.

If you recognize the thief, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

