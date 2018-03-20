Package thief steals wedding gifts from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man stole several wedding gifts from a newlywed couple in Hollywood.

The video shows the thief rummaging through the gifts, Monday.

They were recently dropped off at the home near South 56th Avenue and Madison Street, but someone stole them before the owners got home.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.