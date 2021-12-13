NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A package delivered to a Northeast Miami-Dade home was stolen in seconds.

It was dropped off Monday on the corner of Northeast 11th Court and 151st Street.

A few minutes after the delivery driver left, a man captured on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie and red pants approached the home, swiped the package and walked away.

As of Monday night, police have not made an arrest.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

