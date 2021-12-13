NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A package delivered to a South Florida home was stolen in seconds.

It was dropped off earlier on Monday.

A few minutes after the delivery driver left, someone approached the home, stole the package and walked away.

It happened on the corner of Northeast 11th Court and 151st Street in North Miami.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.