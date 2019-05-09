Oxygen to create true crime show about Florida Man

(WSVN) - If you ever thought that Florida Man stories sounded like the perfect idea for a television show or movie, you weren’t the only one.

Oxygen has announced that they plan to take the craziest headlines from our state and create a television show around them called, “Florida Man.”

“When the murder is so bizarre, the motive so far-fetched and the crime so outlandish that it sounds like something from a Hollywood screenplay, there’s a good chance it was actually committed by a ‘Florida Man,'” the network said. “With access to Florida investigators and prosecutors, this series zeroes in on America’s most notorious, outrageous, craftiest killers from the Sunshine State.”

Oxygen said the series will look beyond the headlines to dissect and understand the stories featuring “Florida Man.”

The show will be produced by Blumhouse Television and Man vs Robot.

It is still unclear when the show will premiere.

