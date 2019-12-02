Owners of South Florida car booting company plead guilty to fraud

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owners of a booting company have each pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Andrew Beachler and Gabriella Caltagirone entered their pleas to organized scheme to defraud involving their company, Premier Booting Services, Monday.

Prosecutors said the company defrauded the City of Miami out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by failing to pay the required $25 fee to the city for each vehicle immobilization.

The husband and wife were each sentenced to house arrest with GPS monitoring devices for 18 months, placed on five years probation, and they have since paid restitution.

