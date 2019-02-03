Owners of Rick Case Automotive Group honored by NSU

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeastern University recognized Rick and Rita Case for their contributions to the community.

A ceremony on Saturday celebrated the couple, who created the Rita and Rick Case Endowed Scholarship.

The scholarship gives former members of the Boys and Girls Club an opportunity to go to college.

“I’ve been a trustee here for almost 20 years now, and to see the growth that’s happened here — it’s just absolutely a phenomenal university,” said Rick.

The local business leaders said they are just happy to help.

“We want to send a message that helping the community in every way, especially education, is going to improve our community as a whole,” said Rita.

So far this academic year, NSU has accepted three scholarship recipients who are all alumni of the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

