POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames gutted a home in Pompano Beach and several of the homeowner’s pets were killed.

The fire broke out at a home along Southwest 13th Court and Ninth Avenue, Wednesday.

A couple lived in the home with their pets but they came home in the afternoon to find many of the animals died in the fire.

Video captured by Disaster Services showed the damage to the home, along with the dogs that did not survive the fire.

The owner of the house said he came home and found black soot around his front door.

He said when he opened the door, he was overcome by smoke, ran inside and saw flames.

The man said he tried to put the remainder of the fire out, since it appeared it had already burned through a large portion of the home.

Six dogs, a cat and three birds died in the fire.

“I got a phone call to come home, my house was on fire, the dogs were dead,” said Christina Sovey, as she fought back tears. “My dogs are my life. I just lost everything I have, everything.”

Miraculously, one dog named JJ was able to survive.

JJ is currently being treated at a local vet hospital.

He appears to be doing OK but the family is not sure how they will afford his care.

They are also trying to find a place to stay.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.