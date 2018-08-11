MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull attacked its owner and another family member at their Miami Gardens home, sending one of the victims to the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 157th Street, at around 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified described the tense moments.

“When the dog bit him, [the owner] went to get a towel, but the dog had a taste of his blood,” he said, “and his granddaddy was outside, and the dog attacked his granddaddy. It tore his face off.”

Paramedics transported one of the victims to Aventura Hospital. The second victim was treated at the scene.

Officials said their injuries are not life-threatening.

The dog was taken by animal control officials. It was not immediately clear what will happen to the canine.

Police continue to investigate.

