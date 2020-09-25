Owner pleads for help after restaurant burglary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami restaurant owner is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who, she said, broke into her business and took off with thousands of dollars in cash, supplies and other valuables.

Surveillance video captured the burglars calmly walking through El Nuevo Progreseño, located at 1717 NW 17th Ave., at around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

They searched for valuable items with flashlights in hand, their faces concealed, and gloves on their hands.

Karina Maldonado came later in the morning to open up the restaurant and found the lock to the door was broken.

She said she was shocked and scared walking in the establishment, worried someone might still be inside.

However, the men were already gone and took cash, an arcade machine, jukebox, 25 cases of beer and the cash register.

In total, more than $3,600 worth of items were taken and/or damaged.

The owner was able to quickly get a new jukebox, but said it will be a while before they are able to replace the rest of the items.

Maldonado said she doesn’t know the men who did this to her business and is unable to identify them.

She said she is feeling a little less shaken up on Friday, but she is still nervous coming into work.

Maldonado is hoping someone will see the surveillance video and help bring them to justice.

If you have any information on this restaurant burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

