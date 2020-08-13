Owner of kangaroo found roaming Fort Lauderdale faces charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a kangaroo that was found roaming the streets of Fort Lauderdale is now facing charges.

Anthony Macias is accused of failing to house the kangaroo in a safe manner, resulting in its escape back on July 16.

Macias is also accused of failing to keep required records for the animal.

The third charge against him is unlawfully possessing wildlife without the permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

