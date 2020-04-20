Owner of downtown Miami restaurant hands out 6,000 flowers to spread joy amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - One owner of a restaurant in downtown Miami handed out 6,000 flowers to spread happiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brad is one of the owners of Belinda’s Restaurant, located at 1306 North Miami Ave., who gave the flowers away on Sunday afternoon.

The bouquets were donated to him by a flower distribution company and he said he just wanted to do his part to make some people smile during these though times.

