Owner of dog shot by police says bodycam footage disputes officer’s claim

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dog owner said newly released body camera footage disputes a Miami-Dade Police officer’s claim that the canine attacked him, forcing the law enforcer to open fire outside the owner’s home.

Northwest Miami-Dade resident Luis Fernandez watched the body camera video of the Jan. 19 incident outside his home.

“He shoots instantly,” said Fernandez.

The two responding officers’ body cameras recorded the moments they arrived at Fernandez’s residence in response to a false alarm break-in call, just after 9:30 p.m.

“The security alarm went off. I told the security [company], ‘I’m here,’ and I turned it off,” said Fernandez. “There was no reason for them to send cops, either. That’s kind of strange too, why they came.”

The footage shows one officer knocking on the door, and a dog’s barks are clearly audible in the background. Moments later, Fernandez is seen opening the front door.

Fernandez said Moo-Moo, his 8-year-old American bulldog, was barely out when the officer pulled the trigger.

“‘What do you mean she wasn’t gonna bite? She bit me!'” the officer is heard saying in the footage.

Fernandez said the body camera video shows the officer’s claims are inaccurate and he never should have discharged his firearm at his pet. “She never had a chance to bite him. If you look at the video, the door opens and he shoots. Like, it’s almost instant,” he said.

Moo-Moo’s jaw was broken in 40 places. According to her owner, she had to undergo two surgeries.

Fortunately, Fernandez said, she has since recovered from her wounds and is home back to her old self.

As for the officer who, police said, was forced to fire at the dog, he was not transported following the reported bite.

“They were doing their job. I’m grateful for that, I’m grateful for the police,” said Fernandez. “From the moment that they shot, and how he acted, it’s given me trauma.”

Officials said that officer remains on duty while an open internal investigation is ongoing.

