NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog was shot by a police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade after, investigators said, the animal attacked the officer, but the pet’s owner said that was not what happened.

Authorities said that Miami-Dade Police officer was forced to fire, a claim that homeowner Luis Fernandez said is simply not true.

“It’s like a nightmare,” said Fernandez. “Look, they got my house blocked off, treating me like I did something wrong. All I did was come home and turn off the alarm.”

Police responded to a burglar alarm at Fernandez’s home, located near Northwest 67th Court and 192nd Lane, at around 9:30 p.m.

Fernandez said, once inside the gate, the officer got spooked by Moo Moo, his 8-year-old American bulldog, and opened fire.

“I couldn’t believe he had just shot the gun,” he said. “There was no reason to shoot the gun. All she was doing was barking. [The officer said], ‘She’s gonna bite me! She’s gonna bite me!’ And I said, ‘She doesn’t bite, She doesn’t bite,’ and he’s like, ‘pop!'”

But according to police, Moo Moo ran out and attacked the officer, biting him on the leg. The officer then discharged his weapon, striking her.

Fernandez disputes that account, saying his dog was left with a shattered jaw and other injuries.

One photo shows the left ear of Fernandez’s friend splattered with Moo Moo’s blood.

The canine was transported to After Hours Pet Emergency in Hialeah to be checked out.

“She did not attack. All she did was bark,” he said. “That’s what dogs do. She barks, so she did not bite him.”

The officer was not transported to a hospital.

Even though his dog survived, Fernandez said, the shooting shouldn’t have happened at all. “This is a bad situation, because it could have been a kid,” he said. “Somebody needs to do something. There has to be some kind of repercussions.”

The Professional Compliance Office of the Miami-Dade Police Department will investigate the shooting.

