Overturned vehicle shuts down street in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers are investigating a violent rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened along Northwest 22nd Avenue and 71st Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the vehicle appears to have struck a tree, causing it to rollover. A tree could be seen knocked down as well as a bumper on the road.

An adult male was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

At this point it is unknown if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

As a result, Northwest 22nd Avenue is shutdown north and southbound between 70th and 73rd Street.

