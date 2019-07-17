Overturned tractor trailer temporarily stalls traffic in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Roads have reopened after an overturned tractor trailer caused traffic delays in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection located at Northwest 37th Avenue and 54th Street just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said no injuries were reported.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen diverting traffic away from the overturned trailer that was blocking the westbound lanes.

Roads in the westbound lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

