(WSVN) - An overturned tractor-trailer backed up traffic on Florida’s Turnpike in Doral for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unit responded to the crash along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Northwest 41st Street, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said a pickup truck was towing the 20-foot utility trailer when it came off the hitch and overturned.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes while they investigated. They have since reopened the highway to traffic.

No one was hurt.

