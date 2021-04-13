Overturned tractor-trailer on Dolphin Expressway causes traffic delays

MIAMI (WSVN) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the Dolphin Expressway westbound on Interstate 95 ramp going north, just after noon, Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the tractor-trailer carrying a cargo container could be seen on its side.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic delays.

