Overturned tractor trailer in Hialeah causes road closures

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned tractor trailer is causing road closures in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection located at Northwest 37th Avenue and 54th Street just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said no injuries were reported.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen diverting traffic away from the overturned trailer that was blocking the westbound lanes.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

