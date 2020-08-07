Overturned tractor-trailer causes traffic delays on I-95

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 95 causing traffic delays on Friday morning.

The crash occurred along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Golden Glades, early Friday morning.

Only one lane remained open as emergency crews worked to clean up the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the cargo from trailer could be seen on the side of the road.

