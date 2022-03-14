FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer along Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of I-595, near the exit ramp to I-95, at around 9:15 a.m., Monday.

The overturned tractor-trailer caused a small fuel leak in the area.

BSFR’s hazardous materials team are working to clear the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays.

