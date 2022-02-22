HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused traffic delays in Hollywood.
The trailer flipped on its side at the on-ramp for Interstate 95 at Pembroke Road, early Tuesday morning.
Trash spilled all over the roadway and the truck spilled 100 gallons of fuel.
The tractor-trailer was eventually put right-side up with the help of a crane.
No injuries were reported.
