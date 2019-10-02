Overturned tractor trailer blocks ramp onto Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers on the Palmetto Expressway are dealing with heavy delays on their Wednesday morning commute after a tractor trailer overturned near Hialeah.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Hialeah Police officers responded to the scene of the crash on the Northwest 122nd ramp along the northbound lanes of State Route 826 just before 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

He is said to be OK.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the overturned trailer could be seen on an embankment as crews worked to tow the vehicle away from the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

