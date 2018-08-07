Overturned tractor trailer blocks northbound Turnpike at NW 27 Ave in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned tractor trailer has blocked the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 11:40 a.m., Tuesday.

At least one person is trapped in the truck and crews are working to get them out.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the driver are unknown. However, a surgeon has been called to the scene to assist with the rescue.

Crews have closed the northbound lanes while they work to free the passenger.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

