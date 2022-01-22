DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned semi-truck led to road closures on the turnpike and I-595 Saturday, officials said.

According to police, a small box truck collided with a passenger vehicle.

The semi-truck lost control and flipped on it’s side after one of the vehicles involved tried to make a U-Turn.

The driver behind the U-Turn was transported to Broward General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

