MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a traffic incident near Southwest 137th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive around 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, crews found an overturned propane truck in the middle of the road carrying approximately 1,800 gallons of propane.

The truck led to the closure of nearby roads, but didn’t leave a spill.

The truck was eventually loaded on a flat bed and removed from the scene without further incident.

The driver of the truck was treated on scene for minor injuries

