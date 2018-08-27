Overturned dump truck blocks 5 NB lanes on I-95 before I-195

MIAMI (WSVN) - An overturned truck is causing traffic delays on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on the highway near the I-195 exit, just before 5 p.m., Monday.

The dump truck was blocking all but one northbound lane.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

