Overturned cement truck shuts down SB U.S. 1 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have responded to a cement truck that flipped over on U.S. 1 in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire responded to the scene of the crash on the southbound lanes near Southwest 17th Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Wednesday.

TRAFFIC: Southbound US 1 shut down at SW 17th Avenue due to flipped truck. Avoid route! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/J9IVgTQBBq — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 31, 2018

Officials have shut down all southbound lanes as they work to remove the truck. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

