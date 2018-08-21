Overturned cement truck on US 27 temporarily stalls traffic

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after the cement truck he was driving overturned in West Broward.

The truck flipped on northbound U.S. 27, about two miles north of Interstate 75, just before 1 p.m., Tuesday.

The 49-year-old driver said he was trying to avoid debris on the road when he lost control of the truck.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic in Weston with a minor leg injury.

Traffic was temporarily affected as crews utilized a crane to bring the truck to an upright position.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.