Over 9K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 379,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,345 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 379,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,785 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 92,345 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 43,747 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 27,506, and 978 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 22,243 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

