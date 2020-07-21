Over 9K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 369,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,206 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 369,834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,440 from Monday’s update.

There are now 89,557 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 42,577 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 26,951, and 935 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 21,780 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

