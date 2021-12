MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard showed off a huge stash of drugs seized at sea.

Nearly 8,000 pounds of cocaine, worth nearly $150 million, was off-loaded at their base on Miami Beach, Thursday.

The drugs were seized in the Caribbean.

Nine suspected smugglers from the Dominican Republic and Colombia were arrested.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.