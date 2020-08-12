Over 8K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 550,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 8,765 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 550,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,109 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 139,271 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 64,080 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 37,934, and 1,556 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 31,947 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

