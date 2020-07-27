Over 8K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 432,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,931 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 432,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,892 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 107,315 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 50,784 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 30,958, and 1,145 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 24,332 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

