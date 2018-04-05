Over 8,000 runners expected for Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Corporate workers in South Florida are preparing to run a 5K in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run begins Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. Over 8,000 runners are expected to run 31 miles, beginning at 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. Registration is full, but the fee per team member was $40.

Traffic is expected to be detoured in the area on Las Olas Boulevard between Southeast First Avenue and Andrews Avenue.

