Over 8,000 greyhounds will need new homes after Florida voters end racing

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - After Florida residents voted to put an end to greyhound racing, thousands of dogs will soon need a new home by the end of 2020.

According to the GreytHounds of Eastern Michigan, a national greyhound adoption group, between 8,000 to 10,000 greyhounds will be retired when the law goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2020.

The National Greyhound Association said they will being working with kennels, the greyhound owners, and other organizations to ensure the dogs currently used for racing find new homes. They said this could include the dogs being transferred to new tracks outside of the state, put into adoption programs or transitioned back to their owners.

Greyhound racing remains active in five other states, but it may be too small to survive after Florida’s ban.

Proponents of Amendment 13 said racing is inherently cruel, pointing to the average of two deaths weekly from illness or injury among the dogs in the state.

Opponents argued that the dogs are treated better than most pets and enjoy racing. They said the industry supports 3,000 jobs.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel chosen by the governor, legislative leaders and the Supreme Court chief justice. The commission meets every 20 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

