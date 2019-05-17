Over 800 retail jobs available at Sawgrass Mills job fair

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sawgrass Mills Mall will be hosting a job fair next week with over 800 positions will be available.

Community members seeking employment in retail are welcome to attend the free event on Wednesday.

The job fair will be held on May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sawgrass Mills Mall, located at 12801 W Sunrise Boulevard.

Applicants should head towards the Fashion Row between the Calvin Klein and Forever 21 stores with several resume copies in hand.

Full and part-time positions available include assistant store manager, sales associate, beauty ambassador and stylist.

Organizers recommend that participants dress professionally for the event.

