Over 800 jobs available at Boca Raton job fair

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 800 jobs will be available at a mega job fair in Boca Raton.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marriott Boca Raton, located at 5150 Town Center Circle on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Businesses hiring include Verizon, Jiffy Lube, Hair Club, Orkin Pest Control and the Woodfield Country Club.

Attendees might also be interviewed on the spot and receive an offer.

Organizers recommend participants bring multiple copies of their resume, dress professionally and practice their elevator speech ahead of the event.

For additional information or to pre-register for the job fair, click here. Registration will also be available at the front door.

