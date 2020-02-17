Over $80 million worth of drugs seized by U.S. Coast Guard crews

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Coast Guard crews have returned to Cape Canaveral after seizing over $80 million worth of drugs in the Eastern Pacific.

After 55 days away from home, the USCG Cutter Vigilant crew returned from a counter-drug patrol on Sunday.

The crew of the @USCG Cutter Vigilant returned home to #CapeCanaveral after a 55-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific. Read more here: https://t.co/Ikz7A718c5 pic.twitter.com/LiPnkzd0Zr — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 16, 2020

The crew seized 2,155 kilograms of cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana and one pound of amphetamine valued at $81.7 million.

They also detained 11 suspected drug traffickers.

