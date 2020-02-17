Over $80 million worth of drugs seized by U.S. Coast Guard crews

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Coast Guard crews have returned to Cape Canaveral after seizing over $80 million worth of drugs in the Eastern Pacific.
After 55 days away from home, the USCG Cutter Vigilant crew returned from a counter-drug patrol on Sunday.
The crew seized 2,155 kilograms of cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana and one pound of amphetamine valued at $81.7 million.
They also detained 11 suspected drug traffickers.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.