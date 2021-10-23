SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Various companies will be interviewing for thousands of positions available at a mega job fair in Sunrise.

Those searching for a job can make their way to the free event, held at the FLA Live Arena, located at One Panther Parkway, on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is also free.

Over 80 companies will be looking to fill more than 5,000 job positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Job seekers should dress in business attire, have multiple copies of their resumes on hand and practice their pitch to summarize their skills and experience.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times and are asked to refrain from shaking hands with employers.

