Over 7K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 510,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 7,747 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 510,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,650 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 127,677 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 60,058 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 35,737, and 1,438 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 29,131 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.