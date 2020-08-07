Over 7K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 518,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 7,927 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 518,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,686 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 129,409 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 60,746 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 36,114, and 1,456 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 29,730 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

