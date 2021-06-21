SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Various companies will be interviewing for thousands of positions available at a mega job fair in Sunrise.

Those searching for a job can make their way to the free event, held at the BB&T Center located at One Panther Parkway, on Thursday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is also free.

Over 75 companies will be looking to fill more than 4,500 job positions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

Job seekers should dress in business attire, have multiple copies of their resumes on hand and practice their pitch to summarize their skills and experience.

To pre-register for the event, click here.

For more information about the event, call 954-252-6640.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.