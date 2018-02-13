Over 7 tons of cocaine set to be offloaded at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven tons of cocaine have been seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and are on their way to Port Everglades to be unloaded.

In video released by the Coast Guard Tuesday morning, the crew on board the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton can be seen approaching cocaine smugglers. Minutes before making contact, the smugglers can be seen dumping their cargo into the ocean, in an attempt to hide their crime.

According to officials, the haul, totaling more than $190 million is set to arrive at Port Everglades at 8 a.m. Tuesday, a little over a week since the drugs were seized.

Back on Dec. 7, the crew of a different Coast Guard cutter, brought back a similar haul of seized cocaine. The commander of that crew explained what’s at stake in those kinds of missions.

“These at-sea interdictions are often high-tempo, high risk evolutions that occur in the dark of night,” said Commander Michael Turdo.

Keeping the drugs off the street is a major blow to organized crime networks and the wide range of illegal activities they take part in. “Drug trafficking, terrorism, human smuggling, weapons trafficking, piracy and money laundering,” added Turdo.

The cocaine arriving at Port Everglades Tuesday, is from the Feb. 4 bust, involving the Hamilton and crews of four other cutters.

