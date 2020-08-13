Over 6K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 557,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 8,913 deaths.

As of 12:30 p.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 557,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,236 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 140,984 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 64,741 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 38,208, and 1,577 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 32,537 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.