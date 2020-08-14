Over 6K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 563,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 9,141 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 563,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,148 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 142,662 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 65,369 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 38,575, and 1,603 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 33,155 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

