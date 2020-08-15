Over 6,300 new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) - (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Health has reported 6,352 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to more than 563,000, with 9,345 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 569,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now 144,407 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 66,011 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 38,902, and 1,622 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Florida is increasing testing capacity for #COVID19. Testing sites sponsored by the state of Florida and other entities can be found at https://t.co/oPwhyNNiEG. If you have questions about eligibility or access, the COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 at 1 (866) 779-6121. pic.twitter.com/XXArZrEJny — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 15, 2020

Health officials also reported 33,661 hospital admissions statewide, an increase of 546 from Thursday.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

